marijuana

Fla. man arrested after showing off marijuana plant to cops

A 65-year-old Florida man was arrested after waving down sheriff's deputies to show off his marijuana plant.

It happened in the town of Bunnell, on the east coast of Florida between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, WESH-TV reports.

Deputies said the man, identified as Arthur Carracino, was smoking pot when they arrived to check out another incident, and he called them over.

Carracino told the deputies he went to California to learn how to grow pot and even asked them to "smoke a bowl" with him.

Police arrested Carracino for growing marijuana, which is against the law in Florida.

The whole incident was recorded on bodycam.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanau.s. & worlddrugs
MARIJUANA
Major hemp producer moving into Houston coffee factory
Pot is still a crime, Texas governor tells district attorneys
5 new CBD shops open in the Cy-Fair area
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News