Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in Portland, Oregon, authorities say

PORTLAND, Oregon -- A vehicle struck at least five people in Portland, Oregon, on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The city's Fire and Rescue Department said one person was critically injured, while there are four to five non-critical injuries. Vehicles were also struck, according to a news release from the police bureau.



"Portland Police began receiving calls about a vehicle that struck pedestrians and vehicles along several blocks west from Southeast 33rd Avenue and Stark Street down to Southeast 13th Avenue," officials from the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.



Calls to 911 began shortly after 1 p.m, police said. This incident is under investigation.

Authorities said they will release more details later in the evening.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredinvestigationpedestrians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Man killed while sitting in car in random shooting, HPD says
Judge Hidalgo announces new COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as 1st woman to be treasury secretary
Grand jury indicts 6 more HPD officers in botched drug raid
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
Man killed in crane accident in Channelview area
Show More
Houston's 1st COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru opens
Charge dropped for doctor accused of stealing vaccine doses
Here's how long you'll get to enjoy lower humidity
METRO driver helps reunite missing man with autism to family
Southwest Airlines is banning emotional-support animals
More TOP STORIES News