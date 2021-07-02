5 children shot in less than 24 hours in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five children were shot in less than 24 hours in Houston, with one of the incidents turning deadly and leaving a 10-year-old girl to think quickly in an effort to save her own life.Some kids were hit by stray gunfire and are recovering.All of the shootings occurred between 10:35 p.m. Wednesday and 7:15 p.m. Thursday.In the shooting late Wednesday, almost an entire family was murdered execution-style in their apartment in southwest Houston.Harmony Carhee, 6, and her parents, Donyavia Lagway and Gregory Carhee, were all shot and killed Wednesday in their apartment on Fondren just after 10:30 p.m.Harmony's 10 year-old sister was also shot, but she played dead during the rampage then FaceTimed her grandmother to show her what happened after everything was over.The 10-year-old is in the hospital recovering. No one has been arrested for the shooting, but Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges in the case.At 5 a.m. on Thursday, a 7-year-old was shot by a stray bullet at a trailer park on 8200 Millicent Street.Police say someone fired a shot that went through a home and grazed the child behind the ear while he was asleep in bed.He was transported to the hospital and at last check was stable.There is no suspect description. However, anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.Later that morning, at around 10:35 a.m, a 1-year-old boy survived being shot in the leg after the suspect, believed to be the child's father, opened fire at an apartment complex located at 11212 Westpark Dr. in the Westchase area.The child's mother was killed in the shooting, which police say was domestic violence.The suspect was out on bond for seven major felonies. He had an ankle monitor, but it's unclear if he was wearing the device at the time of the shooting.He's still on the run.Later in the day, at 7:15 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot at a car wash on W. Montgomery near W. Little York in north Houston.Police say the teen was sitting inside a vehicle when two men outside of the car got into a fight.One of the men started shooting at the vehicle then left. Police say they were called and used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.The teenager was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.