We're getting our first look at video of a no holds barred brawl at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.In the shocking video, you see a woman hitting a man with a baseball bat. That man starts punching and then a crowd of about a dozen people join in.The fight broke out on Monday afternoon at a complex on MLK Boulevard near Park Village.Houston police arrived within minutes and broke it up.We do not know if anyone was arrested or injured.