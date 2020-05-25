HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CCA Texas is really encouraging kids to get involved in the STAR tournament this year, which includes a whopping $325,000 in scholarship money that is up for grabs.
Tournament director, Bill Kinney, calls it a "low-cost cure for the blues!"
Children between the ages of six and 17 qualify for the scholarship. For the older anglers, the first five to catch a tagged red fish has a chance to win a truck, boat, and trailer deal valued at around $100,000.
The STAR Tournament runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.
For more information, visit the CCA Texas website.
CCA STAR Tournament opens with fun and major prizes up for grabs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News