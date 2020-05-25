Sports

CCA STAR Tournament opens with fun and major prizes up for grabs

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CCA Texas is really encouraging kids to get involved in the STAR tournament this year, which includes a whopping $325,000 in scholarship money that is up for grabs.

Tournament director, Bill Kinney, calls it a "low-cost cure for the blues!"

Children between the ages of six and 17 qualify for the scholarship. For the older anglers, the first five to catch a tagged red fish has a chance to win a truck, boat, and trailer deal valued at around $100,000.

The STAR Tournament runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

For more information, visit the CCA Texas website.
