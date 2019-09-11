Fisherman finds body in bag near Spring creek

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables are investigating after a fisherman found a body stuffed in a bag and wrapped in a blanket near Cypress Creek.The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said Wednesday a man was about to go fishing in the 4200 block of Treaschwig Road when he found the body on a trail, about 30 yards from the water.The man called 911, bringing a flurry of law enforcement activity to the Spring area.Deputy constables do not know if the person is a man or woman, their race or age.Based on evidence, the constable's office believes the body was left in the area within the last 24 hours, and that it appears a vehicle drove down the trail before the body was left behind.Deputy constables are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at