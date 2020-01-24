'Something horrible has happened': First-hand look inside home damaged by blast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the northwest Houston area are reporting extensive damage to their homes Friday morning.

Many homeowners took ABC13 through their homes where windows were shattered, walls were collapsed and doors were knocked off the frames.


Residents say they were sleeping when they heard a loud blast around 4:25 a.m.

Massive pieces of Sheetrock fell from one family's ceiling.

"I woke up to a humongous blast," resident Karen Blok said. "I saw glass all over. I went into the living room and yelled for my mom."



She said her dog ran out of the garage when the Sheetrock fell, and now she's missing.

"I'm worried, but deep down inside I know she's okay," Blok said. " If I think she's shivering and cold, I would cry."



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Shadowdale is offering shelter to anyone who needs help or who may have extensive damage in their homes.



