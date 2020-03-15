spring

First day of spring 2020: Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?

If you've seen posts on social media encouraging you to balance an egg during the vernal equinox, the post might be based on a myth depending on what it says.

You can still try it, though. Here's what you need to know first.

What is the vernal equinox?

If you've seen someone posting that it's easier to balance an egg during the equinox, that part is a myth. Their logic might come from the term's definition, which has to do with the Earth's alignment with the sun.

"Vernal equinox" is the term that describes the switch from astronomical winter to astronomical spring. It occurs when the sun is directly above the Earth's equator during its orbit, according to AccuWeather.

The alignment is fleeting, however.

"When the Earth is halfway between the two sides of the orbital plane, things line up perpendicular, but this doesn't last long, as the Earth never stops its orbit," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel.

Is it easier to balance an egg on the vernal equinox?

If you've heard the rumors about it, you've probably heard that eggs can only be balanced for a few hours during the spring equinox (or perhaps you heard it was during the fall equinox, or both).

There is no magical gravitational pull on these days that only affects eggs, AccuWeather explains.

Can you still balance an egg on the vernal equinox?

Yes, you can.

Despite the fact that there's nothing special about egg-balancing on the first day of spring, you can still do it. That's because you can do it any day of the year.

Some social media users post that they prefer to balance an egg on the first day of spring because it symbolizes ringing in the season with a metaphorical sense of balance. If you want to join the fun, all you need is the right egg, a flat surface and a healthy dose of patience.
