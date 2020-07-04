Fireworks at Shell Freedom Over Texas will go higher, be more visible

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pyrotecnico, the company that executes the firework show at Shell Freedom Over Texas, says a lot goes into a big show like Saturday's."There are hundreds of different effects," said creative director, Rocco Vitale. "It's vast."And, those effects have names, such as White Lightning, Silver Turbillions and Stained Glass. This year's show is expected to last around 15 minutes and hit on a number of themes."We'll hit on patriotic," said Vitale. "We're also going to talk about what's going on in the world right now. You have COVID, and you have a lot of social news."COVID-19 has also played a role in the way Pyrotecnico and the city of Houston will conduct this year's show. The fireworks will actually go higher in the air, for greater visibility, which means they're shooting from a new location this year."We had to think differently," Vitale said. "It was important for us to find an area that would provide a bigger fallout footprint, so you could have larger shells. Larger shells mean higher in the air, wider breaks and more visibility for the people of Houston."Officials say those living west of downtown Houston will enjoy the best views of the show from their homes or balconies.ABC13 is the exclusive broadcast partner of Shell Freedom Over Texas, and our coverage, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on July 4, will also include a broadcast of the fireworks extravaganza.