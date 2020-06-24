Fireworks sales for the Fourth of July begin today in Houston area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2137015" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Know the laws on fireworks before you buy

Pop fireworks within 600 feet of any church, a hospital other than a veterinary hospital, an asylum, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization. You must have the written permission with you at the site and it must be available for inspection by any peace officer or fire marshal.

Sell at retail, explode, or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or flammable compressed gasses are stored and dispensed.

Explode or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold.

Ignite or discharge fireworks in or from a motor vehicle.

Place ignited fireworks in, or throw ignited fireworks at, a motor vehicle.

Use fireworks, pyrotechnics, or flame effects inside any building without a permit from the county fire marshal.

Do not let your children buy fireworks without adult supervision.



Only buy from reliable fireworks sellers.

Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

Make sure to store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Find a smooth, flat surface away from the house and other buildings, or dry leaves and grass.

Be sure to have water handy in case of a malfunction or fire.

Always have adult supervision.

Always read and follow label directions, warnings, and instructions.

Be considerate of your neighbors.

Only ignite fireworks outdoors and away from houses and other buildings.

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never try to re-light fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Never give fireworks to small children. Even sparklers can cause serious burns.

Never throw fireworks at another person, vehicle, or animal.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Dispose of spent fireworks properly: Watering any leftover material can ensure that it will not re-spark or be flammable again.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nothing says Fourth of July is almost here like the start of fireworks sales.Beginning today, you can buy fireworks in the Houston area.It is legal to buy, possess and use fireworks in many unincorporated areas of Harris and other counties. But the list of places where you can't use them varies.Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of most cities. Check your local area for specific law regarding fireworks.Here are some guidelines from the Harris County Fire Marshal on the use of fireworks where they're permitted: