Foster anxious rescue dogs and cats this Fourth of July weekend

Rescued Pets Movement is looking for loving foster parents to take home a pet for the weekend, or longer.
Many pets often become frightened or anxious from loud fireworks, especially those in shelter or boarding environments, but having the company and comfort of a foster home can ease anxiety.
RPM rescues cats and dogs and later transports them to partners where the adoptable pets are placed into their 'furever' homes.
Just last week, RPM rescued 451 animals from overcrowded city shelters and Houston-area streets.
If you're interested in comforting a furry friend this weekend, submit a foster application at www.RescuedPetsMovement.org/foster and note "Firework Friend."
If you're matched with a foster pet, you will be asked to pick it up by Friday, July 3 and return it on Sunday, July 5 or you can choose to foster longer.
"RPM conducts temperament testing prior to intaking an animal to ensure they are people and pet-friendly. Every new foster parent or family will be welcomed with a guidance kit and foster mentor," the organization noted in a release. "Foster parents and families will be provided with food, leash and collar, and any supplies needed to care for their foster pet. "