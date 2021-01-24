Suspected drunk driver crashes into firetruck before chase with deputies in NE Harris County

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody Sunday morning after crashing into a firetruck before a short chase in northeast Harris County, authorities said.It happened around 3 a.m. on Wallisville Road near Sheldon Road just outside Channelview.Crews had responded to an unrelated traffic crash on Wallisville Road when a driver tried to hit a Harris County Sheriff's deputy on the scene, according to the sheriff's office.The driver missed the deputy, but crashed into a firetruck twice instead. The driver took off, leading deputies on a short chase before he was caught on a dead-end road, investigators said.The driver faces charges of assault on a police officer and DWI.