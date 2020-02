Firefighters responding to a 2-11 apartment fire in the 8200 block of Broadway. Please avoid the area. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are working to put out a serious 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.The complex is located in the 8200 block of Broadway near Hobby airport. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.There is no word of any injuries. The incident remains under investigation.