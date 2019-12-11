rescue

Firefighters rescue girl who got fingers stuck in Marshalls shopping cart

CANTON, Massachusetts -- A Massachusetts teen spent an hour with her fingers stuck in a shopping cart in a Marshalls store.

Olivia Harol recorded her ordeal on Sunday in Canton.

"I looked at the shopping cart and wondered if my fingers would fit and they slipped in. Then they wouldn't come out so I rolled the cart to a chair and sat down for 15 minutes trying to get them unstuck," Harol told Storyful.

Harol's friends went to get help from store employees.

The workers thought petroleum jelly and ice would do the trick, but nothing worked.

The employees had to call firefighters, equipped with a reciprocating saw and other power tools. They eventually got the teenager free from the cart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsrescueteenagershoppingfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
6 dead from New Zealand volcano as helpers describe horror
Wanted man gets stuck inside chimney
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
Man strangled 2 relatives and lived with their bodies: Deputies
Gerrit Cole to sign record $324M deal with Yankees: Sources
Bullet lodged in mom's cheek from random shooting on I-10
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Officer paints portraits of two fallen officers from Houston
Here's how cold it will get tonight in Houston
Show More
Couple sued by HOA over flower beds could face up to $100k in fees
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Son 'turns to Ted' for answers to find relative's body at cemetery
'Mama Bear mode': Mom helped catch robber who held up 2 girls
Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
More TOP STORIES News