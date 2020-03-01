12 units damaged after large apartment fire in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arson investigation has started after firefighters noticed a code violation during a two alarm apartment fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived to the Gables apartment complex on Whittington Drive after residents reported seeing fire and smoke.

Resident Daniel Avila said he was watching TV when he heard people going door-to-door to get everyone out. He said he saw firefighters break down some doors.

Deputy chief Herman Gonzalez said when crews arrived, they saw the fire on three floors of the apartment complex.

About 12 apartment units were damaged, but all residents evacuated to safety.

An arson investigation was initiated after firefighters noticed a code violation. They saw barbecue pits on several balconies.
