u.s. & world

Child trapped in claw machine freed by firefighters

By Shane Raymond
Claw machines are tricky, as anyone who's tried to grab a cuddly toy at one will know. For some children, the obvious thing is to forget the ineffectual grabbing device, and dive right in.

That was the case in Guangdong, southern China, recently, where firefighters were called after a small boy got trapped after crawling into a claw machine in a Zhongshan City mall.

The child's mother rang emergency services after the child climbed into the machine while she wasn't paying attention and became upset when he was unable to get out, the fire service said.

This video shows the child crying surrounded by plush toys inside the machine as firefighters break open the lock to the machine's glass door. The firefighters then open the door and remove the boy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldfirefighters
U.S. & WORLD
Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet
US may face french fry shortage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows attack during robbery spree that left 3 stabbed
Be mystified by South Houston's Magic Burger
Former officer gets prison for raping 12-year-old and filming it
HPD officer accidentally shot himself during training
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
South Houston family-owned business has international reach
Megan Thee Stallion donates turkeys to Houston Food Bank
Show More
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
Halliburton announces mass layoffs and plant closure
How a top ranked South Houston student landed a gig at NASA
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
Baytown Sterling student commits to UT for women's basketball
More TOP STORIES News