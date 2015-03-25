Sports

Dwight Howard has reason to smile

Related topics:
sportshouston rocketsnba
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after suffering brain bleed during fight near Kemah bar
12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing
2 families heartbroken after sons killed at rap video shoot
Family honors 7-year-old shot and killed 1 year after death
Chilly New Year's Eve Night... Rain returns on New Year's Day
ABC13 Evening News for December 30, 2019
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Show More
The best parties in Houston to ring in 2020
The 11 biggest Houston restaurants and bars to close in 2019
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
More TOP STORIES News