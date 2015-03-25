WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Sports
Dwight Howard has reason to smile
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
sports
houston rockets
nba
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after suffering brain bleed during fight near Kemah bar
12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing
2 families heartbroken after sons killed at rap video shoot
Family honors 7-year-old shot and killed 1 year after death
Chilly New Year's Eve Night... Rain returns on New Year's Day
ABC13 Evening News for December 30, 2019
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Show More
The best parties in Houston to ring in 2020
The 11 biggest Houston restaurants and bars to close in 2019
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
More TOP STORIES News