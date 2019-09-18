Firefighters battle massive fire in Wharton historic district

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Wharton Police Department battled a five-alarm fire in the downtown historic early Wednesday morning.

We're told the started at the Law Office of Ken Lipscombe and spread to the Wharton Journal Spectator and a Prosperity Bank.

"This is our historic district. Many buildings are over 100 years old. We want to protect them," Wharton Fire Chief Anthony Abbot said.



Wharton firefighters and firefighters from Hungerford, Boling, El Campo and East Bernard worked to put out the massive blaze.

Photos from the scene show massive flames shooting from the roof of one of the buildings involved. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whartonfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood threat increasing through Thursday
Houston-area school closings and delays
High water locations on Houston-area roads
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
Storm topples trees as floodwaters rise on roadways
Mudslide spotted on feeder road of 610 near Wayside
Turkey Creek rising rapidly near Clear Lake
Show More
Sign up for these alerts now to monitor possible flooding
Brays Bayou in Meyerland tops flooding concerns for residents
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Fort Bend County ready to face flash flood threat
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
More TOP STORIES News