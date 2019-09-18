Firefighters battle massive fire at Wharton law office

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Wharton Police Department reported a five-alarm fire in the downtown square area early Wednesday morning.

We're told the started at the Wharton Journal Spectator and spread to the Law Office of Ken Lipscombe and a Prosperity Bank.

"This is our historic district. Many buildings are over 100 years old. We want to protect them," Wharton Fire Chief Anthony Abbot said.



Wharton firefighters and firefighters from Hungerford, Boling, El Campo and East Bernard worked tireless to put out the massive blaze.

Photos from the scene show massive flames shooting from the roof of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown.
