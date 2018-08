Firefighters were dispatched to Minute Maid Park Wednesday after a fire broke out in a concession area.The Houston Fire Department says they found flames in the kitchen over a grill after the vent system did not activate.While a sprinkler system did kick on, firefighters were needed to control the fire.We are not certain if there was any damage, and have calls out to both the Astros and Aramark, who operates the concession area.