Firefighters battle heavy flames as fire threatens brick business in Montgomery County

A 20-minute battle with intense flames was finally put out, limiting the damage to a Woodlands brick business.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A fire nearly destroyed a brick business Sunday morning, leaving firefighters battling flames for over 20 minutes.

According to The Woodlands Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 25911 block of Oak Ridge Drive in south Montgomery County.

Units were met with massive flames shooting out of the 2-story building, but firefighters were able to limit the damage to just one floor.

The fire is being investigated by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office and no cause has been determined yet.
