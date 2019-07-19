Firefighter treated for smoke inhalation after battling fire at River Oaks mansion owned by judge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5405915" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyEye over remains of River Oaks mansion after fire.

HFD putting water on the home after the fire rekindled pic.twitter.com/E3aHT3AWQN — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 19, 2019

Smoke once again coming from million dollar River Oaks area mansion. pic.twitter.com/uEO4bRdoMZ — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mansion in River Oaks is likely a total loss after a fire ripped through it late Thursday night.Multiple fire crews were called to the home on Meadow Lake Lane at Suffolk Drive.When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke pouring from the second story of the contemporary home.Firefighters say the house's design may have made it difficult to contain."That's a big challenge. It's a modern design, large rooms, a lot of void spaces, the truss construction up in the roof. The truss construction can lead to a collapse when it gets attacked by fire," explained HFD Chief Blake White.After about 20 minutes, firefighters started running out of oxygen and had to get out.One of the firefighters ran out of air while inside. He called for help and was found near the front door.He was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.The home is owned by Judge R.K. Sandill. He and his wife escaped safely.Sandill told firefighters there may have been an issue with the rooftop air conditioning unit.The value of the home is listed at $1.7 million dollars. It has severe damage inside.Later Friday morning, the fire reignited.Firefighters are investigating the exact cause of the fire.