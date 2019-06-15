Firefighter injured while responding to crash in NW Houston

The Houston Fire Department told ABC13 Eyewitness News that firefighters were blocking a crash on 290 when their vehicle was hit.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
At 4:00 am HFD E-50 Was impact (T-Bone ) by a civilian vehicle, E-50 was serving as a blocking apparatus at 11699 inbound US-290 in a call, the HFD Engine operator of E-50 was transported to the TMC as a result of this accident, he is currently in stable conditions. pic.twitter.com/lc8v7sK4ru— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 15, 2019