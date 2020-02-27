Firefighter injured when car smashes into fire station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter is being treated for injuries after a driver came crashing into a fire station in southeast Houston Wednesday night.

It happened at fire station 18 on Telephone Road. Video shows the damage left behind after a driver slammed into the break room.

The impact sent the refrigerator flying and left a hole in the wall.

The injured firefighter was alert and talking as he was being treated at the scene.

No word yet on any arrests. This is a developing story, and we'll continue to update as we get more information.
