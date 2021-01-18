Firefighter injured in fall while responding to apartment fire

Crews respond to a 2-alarm apartment fire in the 6400 block of York Meadows Sunday in Houston.



Crews reported fire & smoke from the roof of a residential apartment building upon arrival.@hcfmo is on-scene investigating.

The incident is still active and developing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/JzMphgRII2 — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) January 18, 2021

HFCMO investigators and inspectors are on scene. As stated, an active scene. No injuries reported at this time. More info when available. https://t.co/Q5bwt9qMoV pic.twitter.com/XhmoCvXIrb — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter was injured after falling from an apartment building while responding to a fire that spread through eight units.Crews were alerted to the apartment fire in the 6400 block of York Meadows on Sunday evening, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.Firefighters worked to put out the flames and smoke that was coming from the roof of the building, authorities said.While attending to the blaze, one of the firefighters fell and was evaluated on site, according to investigators.Two people suffered after inhaling smoke and were looked at by first responders at the scene, Cy-Fair FD said. The residents displaced by the fire that spread through their apartments received assistance from Red Cross.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate.