Firefighter injured during large apartment fire west of Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one firefighter was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons during a four-alarm fire at the Greenridge Place apartments.

Officials say the fire happened in the 3000 block of Greenridge Drive at Westheimer.



Firefighters are working to put the fire out. It started just after noon, and quickly spread to additional units.



Two other people, including another firefighter and a resident, were treated at the scene. The resident was observed for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters can be seen working on the roof of one building, not far from where flames can be seen shooting through.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

LIVE LOOK: Don Armstrong details the scene from SkyEye 13

EMBED More News Videos

The fire broke out just after lunchtime and quickly spread to additional units

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfire
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News