Firefighter injured during large apartment fire west of Galleria

HFD is battling 3-alarm apartment fire at 3000 Greenridge Dr @ Westheimer. Please, avoid the area. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 17, 2019

The fire broke out just after lunchtime and quickly spread to additional units

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one firefighter was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons during a four-alarm fire at the Greenridge Place apartments.Officials say the fire happened in the 3000 block of Greenridge Drive at Westheimer.Firefighters are working to put the fire out. It started just after noon, and quickly spread to additional units.Two other people, including another firefighter and a resident, were treated at the scene. The resident was observed for smoke inhalation.Firefighters can be seen working on the roof of one building, not far from where flames can be seen shooting through.The cause of the fire is unknown.