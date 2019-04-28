Firefighter injured during 3-alarm apartment fire in Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive 3-alarm fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Michigan near Yupon."When the first unit got here, there was so much fire they couldn't tell. Everything was on fire," said Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison.During the fire, five apartment units were damaged along with several cars along the street. Authorities say one of the units is a total loss and will have to be knocked down completely.When one of the buildings partially collapsed, a firefighter was hit in the back by boards. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.