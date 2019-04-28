Firefighter injured during 3-alarm apartment fire in Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive 3-alarm fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Michigan near Yupon.

"When the first unit got here, there was so much fire they couldn't tell. Everything was on fire," said Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison.

During the fire, five apartment units were damaged along with several cars along the street. Authorities say one of the units is a total loss and will have to be knocked down completely.

When one of the buildings partially collapsed, a firefighter was hit in the back by boards. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfireapartment firefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News