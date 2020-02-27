Firefighter hurt when impaired driver crashes into station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intoxicated man crashed into the wall of an HFD fire station Wednesday night in southeast Houston, injuring a firefighter, authorities said.The driver crashed into Houston Fire Station 18 on Telephone Road around 10 p.m. Video shows the damage left behind after he slammed into the break room.The impact sent the refrigerator flying and left a hole in the wall.The injured firefighter lost consciousness briefly, but was later alert and talking as he was being treated at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.The man is being charged with DWI, but that could be upgraded to intoxication assault of a public servant."Based on what the fire department told us, had it been a few minutes earlier, a number of firefighters could have been in direct line of this car," said Sean Teare with the district attorney's office. "Any one of our firefighters being transported, it's unacceptable. It's a miracle what we're dealing with now."Teare also said investigators would check on the monetary damage to the station.