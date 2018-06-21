EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3631177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video of firefighters knocking out two suspicious fires in SE Houston.

Investigators believe fires overnight at two vacant houses within blocks of each other in southeast Houston are suspicious.The first fire started around 1:45 a.m. on Idaho Street and Ward Street. Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.As they were working to extinguish the fire, another call came in 4-and-a-half blocks away at Idaho Street and Dumble Street.At the second location, a firefighter's helmet caught fire. Video shows his colleague patting it out.Authorities say battling the two blazes was taxing on the crews, sending one firefighter to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.The causes of both fires are under investigation.