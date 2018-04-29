CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Firefighter gets caught talking about child porn on camera

AUSTIN, Texas --
A former firefighter was caught on camera talking about buying child porn.

KXAN-TV reported that Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association, says firefighters became aware of the video showing Erik Spalteholz last week. He had been with the Austin Fire Department for more than 20 years.

"Obviously it's incredibly despicable, it's sickening," Nicks said. "What we know is, is that several hundred firefighters received a messenger."

In the message, Spalteholz allegedly confessed to paying money for naked pictures of a child.

"I don't know, probably over $700," Spalteholz said.

"They need to investigate the extent they can be assured that they've learned everything they can about this event and it didn't go any further than this one former firefighter," Nicks said.

As the chair of Austin's Public Safety Commission, Rebecca Webber agrees with the union president.

"It will be very important to conduct an investigation and to make sure that nothing ever happened while this person was on duty," Webber said. "When someone retires from a public safety department under a cloud of scrutiny, that doesn't mean that the issue has been put to rest."

The Austin Police Department is still investigating Spalteholz.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographyinvestigationtexas newsAustin
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Art teacher under investigation for child porn found dead
Principal arrested on child pornography charges
Former Houston firefighter facing child porn charge gets probation
Former nurse charged with possession of child pornography
Former HPD sergeant among 60 arrested in child predator sting
More child pornography
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News