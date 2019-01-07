Firefighter falls to his death responding to car crash in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene of the tragedy in Brooklyn.

By
BROOKLYN, New York --
A firefighter fell to his death while responding to a car accident in Brooklyn.

Investigators will return to the section of the Belt Parkway Monday morning to better understand what went wrong.

The FDNY released a photo of 30-year-old Steven Pollard.

The probationary firefighter was responding to a car accident Sunday night on an elevated section of the highway that crosses the Mill Basin.

"The members of 170 had responded in the opposite direction, on the eastbound side, and needed to cross over the roadway to assist the injured motorists," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "And in the process of crossing over, Steven fell to the ground below."

He crossed the Jersey barrier not knowing there was a roughly three-foot gap between the east and westbound lanes.

Pollard fell more than 50 feet onto hard sand. He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

Pollard comes from a family of firefighters - his father, Ray Sr. served 31 years in Brooklyn and his brother, Ray Jr. served 11 years in Brooklyn.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefighter injuredfdnyfirefighter killedfatal fallu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Firefighter injured while responding to car accident in Brooklyn has died, sources say
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
7-year-old boy with autism missing in Texas City
Suspect fatally shot after holding man hostage at gunpoint: HCSO
Man with Houston ties accused of fighting for ISIS
Family of 5 headed home from vacation killed in wrong-way crash
Kevin Spacey plans not guilty plea in sexual assault case
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Carol Burnett reflects on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
Show More
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election in coming weeks
Woman's body found wrapped in plastic in car for a week
Stolen dog returned to family after nearly 4 years
Sensei rescues woman being chased by man on drugs
More News