Firefighter falls through second floor of home during fire in NW Harris County

A firefighter is okay after he fell through the second story of a house while battling a fire. (KTRK)

A firefighter is okay after he fell through the second story of a home while battling a fire in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday at a vacant house on Christopher Place near FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

The firefighter was able to get up and walk out of the house on his own.

Officials don't know how the fire started, but there were a lot of things inside the house so they believe it could have been a hoarding situation.

The fire marshal is investigating.

