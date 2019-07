#update 12 units affected. One firefighter injured, but treated and released on scene. No other injuries reported. All occupants accounted for. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) April 12, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters have had to go into defensive mode battling the fire at an apartment complex on Antoine at Gulf Bank.The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m., affecting 12 units. The flames destroyed the roof of at least one building.One firefighter fell through the roof, but officials say he was treated by medical personnel at the scene and released.