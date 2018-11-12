Firefighter charged with pulling a gun on a motorist he thought was involved in hit and run accident

EMBED </>More Videos

In case of mistaken identity, a firefighter has been charged with pulling a gun on an innocent motorist.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston firefighter is accused of pulling a gun on a motorist he thought had been involved in an earlier hit and run accident.

Last Thursday, just hours after burying his father, Lavan Joyner was driving down FM 249 when he realized he was being followed.

"I didn't do anything wrong, that's why I'm trying to figure out why I was being followed," Joyner said.

Joyner says he was forced off the road. Within moments, he found himself facing the wrong end of a gun.

"'Get on the ground', 'are you a cop?' And then he said 'I'm in the state of Texas I have the legal right to kill you.' So at this point, I'm scared and wondering why does he think he has the right to kill me," Joyner said.

The man allegedly holding the gun: Houston firefighter Matthew Maberry.

In his first court appearance, authorities say Mayberry saw a black Mercedes sideswipe some cars on Hollister and give chase.

"The defendant pursued that vehicle. Lost sight of that vehicle, found a similar vehicle at a red light, turned on his front light bar, and started chasing that motor vehicle," said a prosecutor in probable cause court.

The problem? Prosecutors say Maberry chased down the wrong Mercedes.

Joyner happened to be driving a similar Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Joyner, who is still mourning his father's passing, must now figure out how to fix his late father's car.

"I buried my father the same day. I'm still trying to grieve. So I don't know if he was trying to make a citizen arrest or be a Good Samaritan, that's not the way to go about it," Joyner said.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6-year-old girl shot during robbery at T-Mobile store
Family returns to lake where father of 3 found dead
Dallas Keuchel declines Astros' $17.9M qualifying offer
One Minute Weather: First freeze of the season this week
Runaway spools send drivers swerving on East Freeway
BLUE DOOR BATTLE: Widow at odds with Katy HOA
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Police serve warrant at office of prominent attorney Jared Woodfill
Show More
Ousted county judge says Republican Party needs a reboot
Businessman wants to build 200-room Marriott in downtown Conroe
Car salesmen accused of stealing identities from business
Whataburger food fight 'started with ketchup,' witness says
Infant's 'A Christmas Story' photo shoot draws backlash
More News