Firefighter calls mayday while battling multi-alarm fire in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter called mayday and needed to be rescued from the roof while battling a multi-alarm fire in downtown Houston Thursday morning.Firefighters are battling the fire at Main Street Market on the corner of Walker and Main Street.The firefighter was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene. No one else has been reported injured.The Houston Office of Emergency Management is asking the public to avoid a two-block radius surrounding the site for the rest of the day. People in the area can expect to see heavy smoke and an increase in emergency vehicles.The METRO Rail Red Line is delayed as a result of the ongoing fire department response. Red Line bus shuttle service will operate between Bell and Preston stations.