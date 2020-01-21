u.s. & world

Boy with autism killed in intentionally-set fire, police say

FLORISSANT, Missouri -- A Missouri teen with autism has died from the injuries that authorities say he suffered in an intentionally-set house fire.

Bobby Copass is accused of intentionally causing the fire that killed 15-year-old Dustin Baggett on Friday.

"It just feels so wrong. It feels like, it's doesn't even feel real," Dustin's classmate Nichole Graham told KMOV.

After the tragedy, members of the community gathered outside the home to remember the teen.

"We all, kind of, took him in knowing he needed our love," Baggett's friend Nicole Bray said.

Police at the scene said Copass allegedly set the fire in the basement. He is currently charged with first-degree arson, but with Baggett's death, police say they will seek upgraded charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriautismfatal firefirehouse fireu.s. & worldarsonarson investigation
U.S. & WORLD
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
Here's where Houstonians want to move, according to a new study
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News