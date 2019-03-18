ITC Plant fire spreads to second tank, shelter-in-place remains for Deer Park

EMERGENCY MESSAGE: City of Deer Park issuing SHELTER-IN-PLACE emergency in Deer Park. Please take immediate action and seek shelter.... https://t.co/nwWj3sRSjq — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) March 17, 2019

We have activated our emergency operations center in response to the ITC plant fire and are working in close coordination with the @deerparkoem. A shelter in place remains in effect and residents are urged to heed it. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mz7HGvGgkx — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (@JudgeHidalgo) March 17, 2019

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say a second tank at the ITC plant has caught on fire as crews continue trying to put out the flames in Deer Park.The fire started just before 11 a.m. on Sunday inside one of the facilities on Independence Parkway just north of Highway 225.The office of emergency management said a shelter in place remains in effect for the entire City of Deer Park. Residents are being asked to avoid going outside as they continue to monitor air conditions.As a result of the fire, SH-225 is being shut down in both directions from Beltway 8 to Independence Pkwy. Independence Pkwy remains closed in both directions near the facility.According to officials, the first tank at the center of the fire contains naphtha, which is a gasoline component. The second tank was revealed to contain Xylene, which is used as a solvent.Officials say approximately 30 employees were on site at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported and every employee has been accounted for.According to ITC's website, the company has 13.1 million barrels of capacity in 242 tanks, and stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil, and distillates.Late Sunday evening, as the fire continued to burn, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed the incident and decided to activate the emergency operations center.Judge Hidalgo tweeted out that they are working in close coordination with Deer Park's office of emergency management and residents are urged to heed it.During a second press conference, ITC officials stated they would continue working with first responders to contain the fire. Air quality officials will also continue to monitor air conditions and pollution levels remain undetectable.The cause of the fire is still undetermined.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.