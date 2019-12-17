Fire rips through Mexican restaurant that's served Houston for 25 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Mexican restaurant in northeast Houston suffered serious damage when it was engulfed in a fire Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the fire at Alma Latina restaurant started around 6 a.m. at the 8300 block of Jensen Drive. When fire crews arrived at the scene, flames had already ripped through the roof.

According to the restaurant's website, it has served the Houston area for over 25 years. It began as a small chain of taquerias and then expanded their vision to include full Mexican restaurants.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
