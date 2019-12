Fire rips through Mexican restaurant that's served Houston for 25 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Mexican restaurant in northeast Houston suffered serious damage when it was engulfed in a fire Tuesday morning.Authorities say the fire at Alma Latina restaurant started around 6 a.m. at the 8300 block of Jensen Drive. When fire crews arrived at the scene, flames had already ripped through the roof.According to the restaurant's website , it has served the Houston area for over 25 years. It began as a small chain of taquerias and then expanded their vision to include full Mexican restaurants.There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.