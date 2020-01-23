Fire rips through commercial building on Aldine Westfield

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Huge flames were seen pouring out of a building Wednesday night in north Harris County near Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Investigators say the fire broke out at a commercial business in the 19700 block of Aldine Westfield.
It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone was in the building at the time the fire broke out. ABC13 viewers sent video showing the building up in flames.
This is a developing story.
