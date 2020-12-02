One resident burned, 20 others evacuated from southeast Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was burned and 20 residents had to be evacuated from a burning apartment building Wednesday afternoon near the campus of the University of Houston.The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene at 1 p.m. at the corner of N. MacGregor Way at Calhoun.Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the second story of the 40-unit apartment complex.One resident suffered burns to their hands, and 20 others had to be evacuated from the building.HFD is investigating what started the fire."It's too early to determine a cause, but we know that it probably started on the second floor, we have arson investigators on the way to determine a cause more precisely," said HFD spokesperson Martee Boose.