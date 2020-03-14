Neighbors pulled out hoses to help stop massive fire from spreading in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors of an empty home that caught fire in Channelview grabbed their hoses to spray it down.

Massive flames ripped through the 11,000 square foot house on Magnolia near River Road around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors grabbed their own hoses and got on top of their roofs to spray down the houses. They also sprayed down their own homes to protect them from engulfing in flames.

Police said the neighbors reported there may have been squatters inside the empty house.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, but there is no word if anyone was injured.
