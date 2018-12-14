Artist loses tools and commissioned works when family-owned studio burns

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The family-owned art studio behind some of Houston's most visible creations was left in ruins from a fire just two weeks before Christmas.

Smash Design may not be a popular brand, but you more than likely have seen some of the works that were born from it.

Artist Steven Ramirez is the brain-child behind the Alvin shop, where he's conceived brand displays for James Harden and Adidas, as well as set designs for Gabriel Iglesias at the Toyota Center.

Ramirez also created the famed Toro entrance at the Houston Texans fan shop.

His studio was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, taking everything of value.

"Tons of tools, years of tools, numatic tools, supplies. We had two big projects, we had a large ice cream sculpture we were finishing up, and another statue we were finishing up for a couple businesses and those went up. So it was just. The amount of tools was just unreal, talking several hundred thousand dollars' worth of tools," Ramirez said.

Because of his type of business, the art shop was never covered by insurance.

The family now has to start from scratch.

Tonight at 10, ABC13 Eyewitness News is also exploring the Ramirez family's vital role in the community, especially when they made more than 100 boat rescues during Harvey.

