Updated 17 minutes ago

HCFMO investigators are on scene. We have one person unaccounted for. The residence is a hoarder house, which is making it difficult for investigators and firefighters. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) March 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a house in northwest Harris County.The fire broke out Friday afternoon in the 5500 block of Edgebrook Forest Drive.According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, one person is unaccounted for after the fire.They also say the home belonged to a hoarder, making the investigation more difficult.