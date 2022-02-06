fire death

Man dies in van fire trying to stay warm in southside Houston

Houston man died from a vehicle fire trying to stay warm amid cold front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his mid 60s died in his van in attempt to stay warm at Tierwester Street and Rebecca Street on Sunday around 6 a.m., officials say.

A candle was seen burning on the dashboard of his van by an eyewitness around 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to firefighters with the Houston Fire Department.

Authorities say, the man knew the people in the house of the driveway he was parked in and it was common for him to live and stay in his vehicle.

Investigators believe there is no foul play involved. This is an ongoing investigation.

