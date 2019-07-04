Ridgecrest Earthquake

Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Residents and businesses in Ridgecrest are cleaning up after a preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley.

At Ledesma Chiropractic, surveillance video showed picture frames and a rack of clothing shaking as the quake struck. Photos of the aftermath showed objects that had been knocked to the ground around the office.

EMBED More News Videos

Video and photos from Ledesma Chiropractic in Ridgecrest show shaking and aftermath from Thursday's earthquake.



A similar scene unfolded at the Pita Fresh restaurant in Ridgecrest. Footage from several different surveillance cameras in the building showed an employee running for cover as lights and other fixtures shook violently and supplies fell from shelves in the back-of-house area.

EMBED More News Videos

A house fire broke out after an earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, on Thursday morning.



"It almost gave me a heart attack," said Cora Burke, a waitress at Midway Cafe in Ridgecrest, a town of 28,000 people. "It's just a rolling feeling inside the building, inside the cafe and all of a sudden everything started falling off the shelf, glasses, the refrigerator and everything in the small refrigerator fell over."

Video posted online of Eastridge Market liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor. Victor Abdullatif, whose father owns the liquor store, estimates the business lost approximately $100,000 in inventory and does not have insurance to cover recovery costs. He has started a GoFundMe to offset recovery costs.

EMBED More News Videos

A Ridgecrest liquor store sustained significant inventory loss after Thursday's preliminary-magnitude 6.4 quake in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley.



Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden says firefighters are working to put out five fires in the area following an earthquake but that she didn't know if any injuries have been reported. Breeden says the local senior center was holding a Fourth of July event when the quake hit. She says everyone made it out shaken up but without injuries.

People throughout Southern and Central California reported feeling the powerful quake, whose epicenter was located about 62 miles north-northwest of Barstow.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyearthquakesouthern californiaridgecrest earthquakeweathersevere weather
RELATED
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest man reaches into fissure following earthquakes
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in SoCal since initial 6.4: Seismologist
BEFORE AND AFTER: Ground splits open after Ridgecrest earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News