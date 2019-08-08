Fire breaks out at Pearland ISD elementary school

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire broke out at a Pearland elementary school early Thursday morning.It happened at Challenger Elementary School, located at 9434 Hughes Ranch Rd., at around 2:30 a.m.The Pearland Fire Department says it started with an automatic alarm call.When firefighters arrived, they found the building filled with smoke. Investigators say it appeared the fire was in the attic and may have been related to work that was being done on the roof.The school's kindergarten orientation is Thursday night and the first day of school for Pearland ISD students is Thursday, Aug. 15.It's unclear if the fire will affect the first day of school.No injuries were reported.