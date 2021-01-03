Fire breaks out at NW Houston warehouse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cy-Fair Fire Department is working to control a building fire in northwest Houston.Firefighters were called to Corrosion Control Service, a sandblasting services workshop, on Satsuma Drive at Emmett around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.A family lives in a mobile home on the property, according to firefighters, but no one had to be evacuated.The fire was still active when they arrived, according the department.The Harris County Hazardous Material Response Team was called to the scene after firefighters said they were unsure of what may have been inside the building.