Teen saves family as flames blaze through their northeast Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in northeast Houston is thanking their teenage daughter after she took heroic actions to save them during a house fire.Seventeen-year-old Jayda Washington said she was just getting up around 11 p.m. Monday night to go to the bathroom.She said when she walked out, she realized their house was filling with smoke."I immediately banged on my brother's door and my parent's door," she said.Jayda said after alerting her entire family, everyone ran outside. From there, they watched as smoke poured from their home.Several of their belongings, including furniture and clothes, were burned."We didn't lose everything, but thankful we're all okay," said Richard Washington.Their home has not yet been declared a total loss.