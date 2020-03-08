Galveston San Luis Hotel evacuated due to salon fire

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire that started at a Galveston resort is now under control, the Galveston Fire Department says.Firefighters were notified about a fire at the San Luis Hotel late Saturday afternoon.The fire chief says the fire started in the hotel's hair salon on the second floor and smoke filled up parts of the lower floors.Hotel guests were evacuated. Fire officials say two people were treated at the scene, but neither appear to be burned.Fire officials have cleared the resort from the fire and guests have reentered the building.