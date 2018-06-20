PERSONAL FINANCE

CONSUMER WATCH: ZERO down for a home...yes, you can in 2018!

EMBED </>More Videos

Several years after the housing crisis, there are several options for buying a home with no money down. (KTRK)

For many first-time homeowners, coming up with the money for the down payment can be the most difficult part of the process.

With the home loan crisis nearly a decade behind us, many financial institutions have strict guidelines for lending.

However, there are several programs available right now to get you into a house with zero or very low out-of-pocket costs.

If you're a veteran, take advantage of V.A. loans which require no money down or an FHA loan which only requires very little money upfront.

"These loans apply all over the country. So my advice to you is to talk to a real estate agent and ask if they're aware of any of these low or no down payment programs," said David Greene who is the author of 'Long-Distance Real Estate Investing'.

Also, look for housing grants assistance that will help with your down payment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financereal estatemortgagesmortgage ratesu.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction
Your credit score may soon be going up
How safe is your money when you pay your friends with apps?
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News